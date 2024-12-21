Hearts expected team v St Johnstone: Fresh legs as line-up is tweaked

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 21st Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT

Premiership survival comes into focus at Tynecastle

St Johnstone’s trip to Tynecastle Park sees 11th visit 12th in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday. Hearts prop up the table and are desperate to redeem themselves in front of angry supporters after Thursday’s European exit against Petrocub.

Head coach Neil Critchley will freshen his starting line-up and can call on Musa Drammeh once again as he was ineligible for the UEFA Conference League. The manager is expected to make some changes to his team in an effort to garner three vital points in the relegation battle.

Our predicted Hearts starting line-up is below:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

SNS Group

2. RB: Daniel Oyegoke

SNS Group

3. RCB: Craig Halkett

SNS Group

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

SNS Group

