Hearts expected team v St Johnstone: Fresh legs as line-up is tweaked

St Johnstone’s trip to Tynecastle Park sees 11th visit 12th in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday. Hearts prop up the table and are desperate to redeem themselves in front of angry supporters after Thursday’s European exit against Petrocub.

Head coach Neil Critchley will freshen his starting line-up and can call on Musa Drammeh once again as he was ineligible for the UEFA Conference League. The manager is expected to make some changes to his team in an effort to garner three vital points in the relegation battle.