Hearts expected team v St Mirren: Midfield shape and attacking emphasis

Tonight’s Premiership meeting between Hearts and St Mirren gives the Tynecastle coach Neil Critchley a dilemma over his starting line-up. After Sunday’s win at St Johnstone, he may be minded to keep the same team but there is also this weekend’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs to consider.

Which way the Englishman decides to go is sure to generate some debate. He has lined up with a diamond midfield in Hearts’ last two games - a 3-1 home loss against Rangers and the 2-1 victory at McDiarmid Park. It will be interesting to see whether he keeps that formation against St Mirren and perseveres with the attacking emphasis of three forwards - Lawrence Shankland, James Wilson and Elton Kabangu.