Hearts expected XI v Dundee: Defensive changes, Musa's place and a midfield issue

Injuries to Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley and Beni Baningime will mean some changes to Hearts’ starting line-up for Saturday’s visit of Dundee. The Premiership fixture at Tynecastle Park is another of huge significance, particularly for the hosts who are striving to move off the bottom of the league.

Kent has a chance of featuring in the game after training on Thursday and Friday. He had a quad muscle injury from last week’s draw with Aberdeen but Craig Halkett is poised to step into central defence if neccessary.

Kingsley was stretchered off in that encounter and is likely to need surgery on his hamstring, so he will be out for several months. James Penrice would be the obvious replacement at left-back after sitting out through suspension last weekend.

Baningime is nursing a knee complaint but is hopeful of being involved against Dundee. Should the Congolese miss out, Cammy Devlin and Malachi Boateng would be most likely to pair up together in the defensive midfield zone.

Musa Drammeh is likely to keep his place further forward after having an impact in Hearts’ last two league games against Celtic and Aberdeen. It remains to be seen if he starts out wide or in a more central position.

READ MORE: SFA admit wrong red card decision during Hearts v Aberdeen