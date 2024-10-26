Hearts expected XI v Hibs: Predicted team for Neil Critchley's first Edinburgh derby at Easter Road

The stakes are high at the bottom of the Premiership

Hearts cross the Capital city to visit their neighbours on Sunday feeling confident after two wins under new head coach Neil Critchley. Beating St Mirren 4-0 and Omonoia Nicosia 2-0 has rekindled some positivity in Gorgie after a dreadful start to the campaign.

Hibs sit bottom of the Premiership table with Hearts one place above thanks to a marginally better goal difference. It is a precarious situation for both clubs and they need points to climb the league. Critchley has made a success of his first two assignments but there is an argument that the third is the biggest of the lot.

His team selection will be interesting given he made four changes between beating St Mirren and taking on Omonoia. There will be alterations again this weekend. Here is how we expect Hearts to line up at Easter Road:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

2. RB: Daniel Oyegoke

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

