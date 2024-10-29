Hearts expected XI v Kilmarnock: James Wilson factor as predicted team for Tynecastle shows a few changes

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST

Neil Critchley’s side are in the middle of a hectic run of games

Wednesday’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock will be Hearts’ fourth in a run of seven games inside 23 days. The busy schedule means head coach Neil Critchley will again manage his squad with some changes to the starting line-up following Sunday’s Edinburgh derby draw at Easter Road.

Teenager James Wilson is pushing for a place in the side after scoring in both of his last two appearances as a substitute. His late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Hibs earned him instant hero status among the Hearts support and he is eager for more game time to develop at first-team level.

Other decisions surround the availability of midfielder Beni Baningime and whether winger Alan Forrest can earn a recall. Here is the expected Hearts starting line-up to take on Kilmarnock at Tynecastle:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RB: Adam Forrester

SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kilmarnock
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice