Wednesday’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock will be Hearts’ fourth in a run of seven games inside 23 days. The busy schedule means head coach Neil Critchley will again manage his squad with some changes to the starting line-up following Sunday’s Edinburgh derby draw at Easter Road.

Teenager James Wilson is pushing for a place in the side after scoring in both of his last two appearances as a substitute. His late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Hibs earned him instant hero status among the Hearts support and he is eager for more game time to develop at first-team level.

Other decisions surround the availability of midfielder Beni Baningime and whether winger Alan Forrest can earn a recall. Here is the expected Hearts starting line-up to take on Kilmarnock at Tynecastle: