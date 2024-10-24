The first European tie of Neil Critchley’s managerial career takes place at Tynecastle Park tonight when Hearts host Omonoia Nicosia in the UEFA Conference League. Critchley coached in the UEFA Youth League with Liverpool’s youth team, but this is his first foray into proper European competition.

The Cypriots bring a wealth of experience from various nationalities across the globe and Hearts face a difficult task to get a result. South Americans, Africans and Europeans make up the Nicosia squad, managed by Lithuanian Valdas Dambrauskas.