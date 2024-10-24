Hearts expected XI v Omonoia Nicosia: Predicted team for Neil Critchley's Conference League debut

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:45 BST

The Englishman is preparing for a European debut at Tynecastle

The first European tie of Neil Critchley’s managerial career takes place at Tynecastle Park tonight when Hearts host Omonoia Nicosia in the UEFA Conference League. Critchley coached in the UEFA Youth League with Liverpool’s youth team, but this is his first foray into proper European competition.

The Cypriots bring a wealth of experience from various nationalities across the globe and Hearts face a difficult task to get a result. South Americans, Africans and Europeans make up the Nicosia squad, managed by Lithuanian Valdas Dambrauskas.

Critchley’s Hearts tenure began in style with Saturday’s 4-0 league victory against St Mirren. Here is the expected starting line-up for his second match in charge:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

2. RB: Adam Forrester

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

