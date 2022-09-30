Hearts explain ambitions to beat Rangers and Celtic frequently with 10 or 15 internationalists

Ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime meeting with the Ibrox side at Tynecastle Park, Neilson said frequent victories over both Glasgow teams are important to Hearts’ continued growth strategy.

He also hopes international call-ups at Riccarton will increase after midfielder Cammy Devlin, defenders Stephen Kingsley and Nathaniel Atkinson, plus goalkeeper Craig Gordon were all capped for their respective countries in the last fortnight.

Hearts will climb to second in the cinch Premiership if they beat Rangers by a two-goal margin this weekend in front of the Sky Sports cameras. More regular wins against the Glasgow duo is the next step for the Edinburgh club, according to Neilson.

“One of the things we speak about at the start of the season is beating the Old Firm, beating them in Edinburgh. It’s something we want to do more,” he said. “We have done it before. The other side of it is also going to Glasgow and winning. These are big things and once you start doing them regularly, you become a more confident team.

“The games at Tynecastle are games that we have won before so there is that belief that we are going to go into the game and win. If we can do that, we can start taking it through to Glasgow, which is the next step again.”

Seeing team-mates capped by Scotland and Australia offers added incentive for the Hearts players. “It’s motivation for the rest of the squad as well. It’s motivation for the younger ones coming through the academy. This is a place where you can get that platform and pathway to international football,” said Neilson.

“Over the years, Hearts have produced a lot of international football players. For the last four or five years, we have not done that but now we are starting to get them back again. It’s important. I would love to get to a stage where, in an international break, we are losing ten or 15 players to internationals.

Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven with Celtic defender Josip Juranovic.