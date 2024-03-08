Craig Halkett's season remains on hold whilst Hearts await a specialist appointment to assess his knee injury. The Edinburgh club are unclear when the medical expert they wish to see will be available, leaving Halkett in limbo for the moment.

He left the field early during last month's Scottish Cup tie at Airdrie after feeling discomfort in his knee. It was quickly confirmed that it is a different injury to the anterior cruciate ligament rupture which kept him out for a year during 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts want him to see a particular knee specialist before allowing him back into team training sessions. The centre-back has been doing light work at Riccarton in the meantime, with no clear indication of how long his wait for a consultation might last.

"His situation is the most frustrating because he is sitting in no-man's land just now," admitted Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach. "The specialist we want to see is not about at the moment, so we need to wait for that. It's just a frustrating time for him."

There is also concern that midfielder Peter Haring may need an operation to cure the knee problem which has sidelined him since 2 January. "His issue is a bit longer-term," said Naismith. "There is maybe a wee bit of surgery needed for him but we are still waiting to confirm that."

Ahead of Monday's Scottish Cup quarter-final trip to Morton, Hearts are nursing some other injury concerns. "Scott Fraser didn't train today [Friday] but he will be fine. He was a bit fatigued on his calf but it's not sore," confirmed Naismith. "We just decided not to risk it rather than force him to train but he will be back on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yutaro [Oda] has a slight issue with his hamstring so he will be out. Calem Nieuwenhof will be out for a few weeks. Frankie Kent is still out, Barrie McKay is back in training but a couple of weeks away from being in squads."

READ MORE: Steven Naismith goes on a Hearts scouting mission

The reward for the winner at Cappielow Park is a trip to Hampden Park for the semi-finals. Naismith is still in his first season of senior football management but is very aware of the demands at Hearts regarding trophy success. "I think there is an expectation that you are certainly challenging for them. For me personally, that's why I am doing it. I want to win trophies," he said.

"I won trophies as a player and it's the best memories you'll have in your life. You can make loads of money, play at the highest level against some of the best players in the world, play international football but the best memories are winning trophies as a player. I want to do that as a manager. If you do it, I know how good a feeling it is that can drive you and spur you on. It can be a big moment for you to win a trophy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts lost to Rangers in the League Cup semi-final last October and Naismith will not content himself with merely reaching that last four of cup tournaments. "In your first year, to get to two semi-finals is a good starting point but ultimately I'll not look back and go: 'That was good.' I want to win trophies," he said.

"It is a drive I have got. It's a big part of why I am doing it. There are a lot of negatives - the uncertainty of your job, the volatility of the pressure and media scrutiny. All that is a negative of the job. The positive is you can be successful, win trophies and hopefully build something that lasts."

Long-term job prospects in modern-day football management are not good, however Hearts are known to show more patience than many clubs. Speculation linking Naismith with Millwall arose this week before the Tynecastle chairwoman, Ann Budge, declared that she hoped to extend the head coach's contract.

"If there’s ever a club that’s going to be like that, and say that, it’s Hearts," said Naismith. "I think they’ve shown that in the past. Since I’ve been at the club, the people at the top are just desperate for the club to be successful and to leave something that’s there for people to say: 'They were the ones who did it.' That’s all they want, they want it to be a progressive club that can challenge in all aspects, but constantly pushing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love being part of it. I’ve been part of it for a while and there has been a vision from day one when I came in. The first conversation Ann had with me was: 'Tell me from your experiences: What’s good, what can we do better?' That tells you everything you need to know from the first conversation. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It's given me opportunities and we’re in a good place."

He is not paying great attention to the Millwall link. "It is what it is. The reasons I’m doing the job is that I want to be successful, I want to do certain things in the game. If you’re doing well, inevitably people are going to say stories are what they are, but ultimately I’ll decide what I want to do.