Hearts explain John Souttar's absence from training amid Rangers transfer talk

Although Rangers are interested in doing a transfer deal before the window closes tonight, Souttar was doing rehabilitation work on an ankle injury and did not join his team-mates out on the pitches.

The Scotland centre-back has signed a pre-contract for a summer move to Ibrox and it remains to be seen if an acceptable offer arrives for a quick transfer later today.

He started Hearts’ 2-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend but was replaced by new signing Toby Sibbick during the interval. Strengthening work on the ankle is now taking place.

John Souttar in action for Hearts.

Tynecastle officials are prepared to move quickly should Souttar end up joining Rangers in the next few hours. They have a number of central defensive targets lined up waiting to move, although the midnight deadline means time would be of the essence.

