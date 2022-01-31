Hearts explain John Souttar's absence from training amid Rangers transfer talk

John Souttar missed Hearts’ training session at Riccarton this morning but the club have sought to clarify the reason behind his absence.

By Barry Anderson
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:59 am
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:36 pm

Although Rangers are interested in doing a transfer deal before the window closes tonight, Souttar was doing rehabilitation work on an ankle injury and did not join his team-mates out on the pitches.

The Scotland centre-back has signed a pre-contract for a summer move to Ibrox and it remains to be seen if an acceptable offer arrives for a quick transfer later today.

He started Hearts’ 2-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend but was replaced by new signing Toby Sibbick during the interval. Strengthening work on the ankle is now taking place.

Tynecastle officials are prepared to move quickly should Souttar end up joining Rangers in the next few hours. They have a number of central defensive targets lined up waiting to move, although the midnight deadline means time would be of the essence.

