Premiership match at Kilmarnock appeals to Tynecastle head coach

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emerging from Rugby Park’s tunnel to a healthy, boisterous crowd won’t be a new experience for Derek McInnes. He witnessed many high-octane occasions there during three and a half years managing Kilmarnock. He won’t have seen quite so many Hearts fans inside the ground, though, as nearly 4,000 will travel to East Ayrshire on Saturday evening.

A 5.45pm kick-off for Premier Sports to broadcast McInnes’ first return to his old club live indicates the level of attention surrounding this fixture.. There are many connotations, and potential distractions, for a table-topping Hearts team looking to extend a seven-game unbeaten league run. Their manager knows he will be a target for home fans still angry over his departure for Tynecastle Park in May, but that won’t quash his excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I quite like these kick-offs,” said McInnes. “I know with the Aberdeen game [in November] changing, my son was telling me the other night how we play one Saturday [3pm kick-off out of the next six games], which isn't ideal for supporters. In terms of the aesthetics, a few hours later, the fact that there is such a huge turnout coming through with Hearts, what a brilliant support that is. I think the players will be aware of that. I will make that point as well ahead of Saturday's game.

“The players have got the fans encouraged. The fact that we are taking 4,000 to Kilmarnock on a Saturday night speaks volumes for the players' efforts. There is that encouragement. It's important we try and really maintain that. The Kilmarnock fans will get behind their team and it will make for a brilliant game. It's live on TV and all the ingredients are there. We just need to make sure we turn up and deliver a performance.

“Players will always enjoy playing in front of bigger crowds. Obviously, if there is a bigger following, there is that extra demand, which is fine. We are all here at Hearts for a reason. You know when things aren't going well, that can be difficult. When things are going well, it's important we try and tap into that. I think the players should take a good degree of comfort and confidence from that.

“So many fans want to turn up and watch them perform and play. It's easy for a Hearts fan to sit and watch it on the TV or listen to the radio or whatever, but to make the effort and come through - we are very tight as a group of players and a staff, but we know who we play for. That's clear. When you see that many people turn up and make the effort, it's hard not to recognise that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are top of the Premiership by two points having built their strongest squad in 20 years. McInnes harnessed energy from supporters and appetite from players to make an impressive league start with six wins and a draw from the opening seven matches. There is no complacency, merely desire to continue progressing as everyone at Riccarton jostles to play a part. Forwards like Landry Kabore and James Wilson are fresh from international hat-tricks with Burkina Faso and Scotland Under-21s respectively, but there is no guarantee they will be in the Hearts team at Kilmarnock.

“I think it's a credit to the players who haven't played,” said McInnes. “Obviously, we've had the same team picked the last three games. There's been a familiarity about all the teams since the league games started, maybe one or two dipping in and out. It's the players who aren't playing regularly, they drive the standards as well. They're training with a professionalism and a motivation as the way it needs to be.

“Players are well aware that they see the team behind the team at the minute. I can do 11 v 11 in training and each 11 is as strong as the other. It’s not always that way when you play training games and do 11 v 11. We've got a real strength, particularly when Ageu and Frankie [Kent] are back available. We've got strength at goalkeeper now. Clearly, we've got strength defensively, good options. When James Wilson goes and scores a hat-trick the other night for Scotland Under-21s, then Kabore follows it with a hat-trick for the senior [Burkina Faso] team. He’s the first Hearts player to score a [senior] international hat-trick, which is brilliant.

“We had a wee applause for him at training, recognising that. It's brilliant for him because, obviously, he left a week past Saturday to go and meet up with his country having not been stripped for the Hibs game. The boy would have been feeling down about that, but he comes back into the building absolutely buzzing. That's the beauty of international football. Sometimes the players can get that bounce, and Hearts can only get the benefit of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson was an unused substitute against Hibs and is eager for more competitive action. Kabore has played more times for his national team than his club since joining Hearts in August from the Estonian side JK Narva Trans. Two outings in maroon and three for Burkina Faso indicate he is still adapting to Scottish football. He last featured for Hearts in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell at Tynecastle on 23 August. Since then, he has had to exercise patience and mask his disappointment.

“You wouldn't know with how he trains. I think he's been first-class, like they all have,” said McInnes. “Listen, I'm not daft. People will be disappointed. Everybody wants to play, but he's not shown any hint of that. I think he recognises the team's a good team, the team's getting good results, and everybody's desperate to play their part. Kabore will play his part, there's no doubt about it, as will others. I think teams with real ambition, teams who want to be successful, have big squads, strong squads. It's probably the strongest squad we've put together for a while. Hopefully, as I say, we get the benefit of that through the season.

“When it's been seven games, and there's international break, international break, and another one, sometimes you don't get the chance to utilise the squad. When the games come a wee bit more thicker and faster, we've got three games in a week coming up the following week, then there might be a bit more scope to use the squad a bit more. From a manager's point of view, sometimes you need that. Everybody needs to be given a bit more encouragement when the games are coming up.”

READ MORE: Hearts contract talks with key player