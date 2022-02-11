Hearts explain Nathaniel Atkinson's absence, but he remains doubt for Livingston tie

Illness prevented the Australian defender playing in Wednesday night’s Premiership game with Dundee. Riccarton medical staff will check on him today and tomorrow before a final decision is made.

“He had a bug and hadn’t been great for a couple of days prior to the Dundee game,” the Hearts manager Robbie Neilson explained to the Evening News. “He was still up all night on Tuesday night so we decided he couldn’t play and we put Taylor Moore in there.

“We will see how Nat is but Michael Smith should be back for the weekend. It’s good getting Michael back with his experience. John Souttar has come back in again but I will be pleased to get that extra experience back if we can.”

Nathaniel Atkinson could return for Hearts against Livingston.

Atkinson could return to the starting line-up against Livingston if he feels well enough. His Hearts debut came in last month’s Scottish Cup win away at Auchinleck Talbot.

Neilson is expected to make changes for Livingston’s trip to Edinburgh as he looks to secure a place in the cup quarter-finals. He was unhappy with both goals conceded in the 2-1 defeat to Dundee and Smith, if fully recovered from a back injury, would also be a strong contender to play.

The 33-year-old has suffered from back spasms in recent months and received an injection on Monday in an effort to remedy the problem.

Fellow defender Craig Halkett remains sidelined with a hamstring problem and is not expected to return until next month.

