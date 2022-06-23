Hearts explain plans for Jaden Ferguson as former Celtic forward joins on trial

The 18-year-old is training at Riccarton and took part in sessions with manager Robbie Neilson’s first-team squad. He is now being assessed by youth coach Steven Naismith as Hearts endeavour to bring in players for their second string.
“He's for the B team. He was at Celtic, Jaden Ferguson, so Naisy's just having a look at him,” explained Neilson. “He trained with us yesterday, now he'll stay with the B team squad. We need to recruit for that area so there'll probably be a few tralists coming in over the next couple of weeks for that group.”
The Hearts B team will take part in the Lowland League this coming season after a successful application to enter a team in the fifth tier of Scotland’s football pyramid.
Celtic B and Rangers B played in that divison last season and enjoyed relative success. Riccarton coaching staff believe it offers a good opportunity to develop young players who could later make a first-team breakthrough.
Ferguson graduated from Celtic Under-18s in 2021 and was part of their B team squad last term. The Glasgow club finished third in the Lowland League table behind second-placed Rangers and champions Bonnyrigg Rose.
Ferguson is a versatile attacker who can operate at centre-forward or as a second striker. He has played out wide in the past but is most comfortable through the middle as a traditional No.9.