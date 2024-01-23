Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Fraser's proposed loan move from Charlton Athletic to Hearts remains alive as Tynecastle officials await approval from their counterparts in London. Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, explained that he is waiting for Charlton to sign off the deal which would see Fraser play in Edinburgh on loan until the summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder watched Tuesday night's dramatic 3-2 win over Dundee in the Scottish Capital as he awaits permission to begin the next phase of his career. Charlton sacked their manager, Michael Appleton, late on Tuesday night and Hearts are now waiting to finalise the Fraser deal.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up

"We're still waiting. I'm hoping it can be cleared for the weekend but basically we're sitting waiting for Charlton to sign it off," confirmed Naismith. "I've not got a clue what the issue is but he's been in here, he's been about so hopefully it's something that doesn't take too long."

Hearts recovered from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Dundee and go eight points clear in third place in the cinch Premiership. Goals from former Tynecastle defender Jordan McGhee and midfielder Lyall Cameron gave the visitors a deserved lead before Calem Nieuwenhof, recent loan signing Dexter Lembikisa and Yutaro Oda staged a dramatic fightback.

"I'm delighted with the comeback. It is an area that we've highlighted before, about what we need to do to get back into games," said Naismith. "Secondly, what you need to do when you get a goal back, or make it level, how you manage the game. Our second-half performance was really good. We got chances early, scored a good goal, but we used that momentum and pressure. For most of the second half it was attack v defence and we made the right choices when we got good opportunities.

"The first-half performance was terrible. We were laboured, slow and played into Dundee's hands. We spoke about how important it is after the [winter] break, the most crucial part of a season. So it was frustrating but we're here as a group, players come off, we change things because we all want to win, everyone understands that.

"I knew there needed to be a change because it was that flat. At half-time, this place was toxic. The players knew it wasn't good enough, we knew it wasn't good enough and the fans let us know it wasn't good enough, so you are in a really tough spot.

"For us to come back to win is a really good strength to have. That's twice we've been 2-0 down here and we've taken points from both games. That probably wouldn't have happened in previous seasons."

Naismith labelled 18-year-old midfielder Macaulay Tait as the catalyst for Hearts' recovering following his 56th-minute introduction as a substitute. "He was the main thing. He is a brilliant player, he's a brilliant person," said Naismith.

"He's been patient. I've worked closely with him for two years and the development in his game has been massive. You are not going to get into Hearts first team if you are not a good player but it is his understanding of the game.

"He was starting to dictate the game there, telling everybody what to do, where the ball should go, when we play forward, when we should keep the ball in the final third, when to risk it. It was really big from him, it was a great performance and he was the catalyst. Having Jorge Grant and Alan Forrest come on, they make a big difference as well. Overall it was a really good team performance in the second half."

Oda also drew praise for his well-executed winning goal. "Yeah, it will be big. That's probably the one thing you don't get in modern-day football - the understanding or time to survive first of all, then progress. He's had it tight but he's a guy with good quality. We need to give him time. He's young, just 22, learning the game. In the second half he was a constant threat which is a plus for us. I was happy for him."

Hearts also showed impressive character to fight back from 2-0 down in their previous home match to draw 2-2 with Ross County. "Yeah, but internally it is different to what perception is outside. I think it is clear we are a solid group, we're progressing. The comeback is progression from where we've been. But also the way we played within that, our main principles are still the same, we are still a constant threat and that is a big positive for us."

Midfielders Aidan Denholm and Beni Baningime both came off injured during the Dundee game. "They've come off with knocks. We'll see over the next few days whether they're going to be fit or not," said Naismith ahead of Saturday's visit of Aberdeen.

"It's a big week. This block of games is really important for us and we've now gone through in the cup and got three points. It's a big win for our confidence because of the way we've done. After the game we're saying the first half cannot happen again, it's not acceptable. That was coming from the players rather than me. The second half is more what we're about and probably the biggest thing we need to take away from it is how it effects the crowd."