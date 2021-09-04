Hearts explain why they won't sign a new wing-back as teenager returns to training

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has a plan for the right wing-back position.

Having missed virtually all of pre-season and competitive matches so far due to a back complaint, it will be a number of weeks yet before the right-back is ready to push for game time.

Hearts coaches intend to reintroduce him gradually once that time comes but manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News that Logan will get opportunities once fit.

A new right wing-back was not one of the club’s priorities during the transfer window since they expected the 19-year-old back in the not-too-distant future.

He will then compete with the established player in that role, Northern Ireland internationalist Michael Smith. Fellow full-back Jamie Brandon is also due back from a ruptured cruciate ligament later this year.

Hearts have no plans to sign another wing-back because they don’t want to block the first-team route for Logan and others.

“Cammy took part in his first training session earlier this week. We have to give him an opportunity to get into the team,” said Neilson. “I didn't want to clog up that pathway for him. It will be a gradual process getting him back in but there is going to be an opportunity for the lad.

"It's just a case of him getting fit now. We spoke about the plan to keep him with us while others went out on loan. Cammy has had a difficult start to the season having been out almost since the start of pre-season.

"He just needs to get fit and stay fit to show what he can do. I would think it will be a number of weeks yet before he can really push to play.”

Some other Riccarton youngsters are expected to complete loan moves in the coming days, with Alloa Athletic taking forward Euan Henderson to Clackmannanshire until January.

"We want to try and get some of the younger ones out as soon as we can so they can get as many games as possible. We've started that process. Connor Smith and Harry Stone are already out and a few more will follow,” added Neilson.