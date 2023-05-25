Hearts extend Peter Haring's contract with three first-team players leaving Tynecastle

Hearts have activated a clause in Peter Haring’s contract to keep him at Tynecastle Park for another year. He will remain part of the squad for next season after a one-year extension was triggered by the Edinburgh club.

Haring spent almost six months out with concussion-related issues earlier this season but recovered to re-establish himself in recent weeks. He has been a key component of the Hearts side under interim manager Steven Naismith and now knows he is staying in the Capital.

Next season will be Haring’s sixth with Hearts and the 29-year-old stated in a recent interview with the Evening News that he wanted to stay on. He agreed a new one-year contract this time last year which carried the option of a further 12 months.

“I hope I can stay beyond the summer, yes. I haven’t thought about it very much but I’m happy here,” said Haring at the end of last month. “I’ve been in this situation last year, as you know, but there is nothing much to say just now.”

With paperwork finalised, Haring will be an important figure for Hearts in their final league game of the season against Hibs on Saturday. “Having played alongside Pete I know all about his strengths and qualities so it’s great news for the club that he’s going to be here next season,” Naismith told the club website.

“He was a big miss to the team when he was out injured but he’s come back and made an impact because he’s influential both on and off the pitch. I’m sure he’ll continue drive the team on this Saturday and in the season to come.”

Joe Savage, Hearts’ sporting director, explained the influence Haring carries as one of the longest serving players at Tynecastle. “We always knew we wanted Pete to be here beyond this season and we’re delighted that he’s fit and healthy and, of course, playing well in a Hearts shirt,” he said.

“It’s not by accident that Pete is one of our longest-serving players. He consistently delivers a high level of performance on the pitch and away from it he’s a highly-respected figure in the dressing room. He’s also a real fans’ favourite so this is good news as we head into a massive game for the club this weekend.”

Hearts value Haring’s experience, composure and quality in central midfield and view him as a key component of a reorganised first-team squad for next season. Three experienced figures will depart the club after Saturday’s final match – defender Michael Smith, winger Gary Mackay-Steven and goalkeeper Ross Stewart. Their contracts are due to expire and renewals are not being offered.