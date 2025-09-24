A look at where the last Hearts team to play Falkirk in the league are now ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Derek McInnes looks to extend his unbeaten run as Hearts boss against Falkirk at the weekend. The Jambos gaffer has had a dream start to life in Gorgie, obtaining 13 points from a possible 15 so far. As John McGlynn takes his Falkirk side to Tynecastle on Saturday, it will be the first time the sides have faced off in the League in 10 years.

In recent years the two sides have traded Cup football blows. Hearts knocked Falkirk out of the Scottish Cup in 2020, while The Bairns got their revenge last season when they beat the Jam Tarts in the League Cup.

However, the last time they played each other in the League was in a Scottish Championship match back in March 2015, in a match which secured the League title for a rampant Jambos side. Robbie Neilson’s men won 3-0 on the day at the Falkirk Stadium, then a day later, Rangers beat Hibernian to put Hearts in an unassailable position.

Here’s a look at the starting XI and subs who featured for Hearts the last time they face Falkirk in the league:

GK - Neil Alexander Dependable between the sticks, Alexander hung up his gloves in 2018 at the age of 40, he is now goalkeeping coach at Motherwell.

RB - Callum Paterson Following the ongoing financial issues at Hillsborough, the former Scotland International joined MK Dons in the summer.

CB - Alim Ozturk Always remembered fondly in Gorgie for his screamer against Hibs, Ozturk moved back to Turkey in 2020 and currently plays for second tier side, Igdur.