A look at where the last Hearts team to play Falkirk in the league are now ahead of Saturday’s showdown.
Derek McInnes looks to extend his unbeaten run as Hearts boss against Falkirk at the weekend. The Jambos gaffer has had a dream start to life in Gorgie, obtaining 13 points from a possible 15 so far. As John McGlynn takes his Falkirk side to Tynecastle on Saturday, it will be the first time the sides have faced off in the League in 10 years.
In recent years the two sides have traded Cup football blows. Hearts knocked Falkirk out of the Scottish Cup in 2020, while The Bairns got their revenge last season when they beat the Jam Tarts in the League Cup.
However, the last time they played each other in the League was in a Scottish Championship match back in March 2015, in a match which secured the League title for a rampant Jambos side. Robbie Neilson’s men won 3-0 on the day at the Falkirk Stadium, then a day later, Rangers beat Hibernian to put Hearts in an unassailable position.
Here’s a look at the starting XI and subs who featured for Hearts the last time they face Falkirk in the league: