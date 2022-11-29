Hearts fans asked to consider leaving donation in their will by club's official charity

Big Hearts Community Trust on Tuesday launched the ‘Leave love, leave a legacy to Big Hearts’ aimed at helping the organisation secure funding for present and future projects in the local community.

The charity’s work includes free activities which focus on mental health, social connections and equal opportunities.

Fans are being asked if they could kindly leave an amount, either big or small, after supporter Alec Cowan left £40,000 to the charity in 2018 through his family.

Big Hearts general manager Craig Wilson. Picture: Contributed

His nephew Robert said: "My uncle Alec was a great believer in helping young people get on in life and myself and the other beneficiaries felt, in his memory and wishes, this would be appropriate.

“We have chosen Big Hearts as he supported the team, the charity deals with the things that were close to him, is community based, helps young people and runs other great projects in the local community.”

Big Hearts general manager Craig Wilson said: “Hearts have a long-standing tradition of caring for the community, in and out of the stadium, and there is no better way to continue spreading your love than through a gift in your will to Big Hearts, the club’s official charity.

“We are delighted to be launching this new initiative that allows Hearts fans to leave a legacy that will make a difference to future generations through Big Hearts.

“Leaving a gift in your will is a straightforward way to support our charity. We will use the funds to continue our work at Tynecastle Park and throughout Edinburgh in supporting people most in need.”

Fans wishing to leave a gift in their will to Big Hearts have been instructed to pass on Big Hearts’ name, address and registered charity number to their solicitor. The charity can be contacted with regards to any future donation at [email protected].

Big Hearts' volunteers and those aged over 50 can access a will service, entirely free of charge, via the charity's partnership with Thomas Bradley.

