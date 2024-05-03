There is a way for Hearts fans to have their say on whether Lawrence Shankland picks up another award this season.

The striker is sweeping up plenty of nominations for his stellar season so far in maroon, winning plenty at the club’s Player of the Year awards. He is also nominated for PFA Scotland’s Premiership Player of the Year after being picked for their Team of the Season.

Now he has been nominated for Goal of the Season, with one option for selection being his strike against St Mirren in December, and the other is his pivotal derby winner at Easter Road. Alan Forrest’s derby goal at Tynecastle earlier this season is also nominated.

Blair Spittal - who has signed a pre-contract to join Hearts in the summer - has a mention for his excellent effort for Motherwell versus Ross County. The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday May 5 and voting closes Friday May 3 at 5pm, with fans able to make their selections.

Here’s the full list of nominations the Hearts men are up against.

2 . James Tavernier (Rangers) St Mirren vs Rangers, October 8 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales