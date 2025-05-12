Hearts fans have been handed a chance to ask some questions about the Brighton chairman’s plans.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foundation of Hearts are offering fans a chance to find out more about Tony Bloom's proposed investment into the club.

Brighton's chairman is offering capital of £9.86m and in return he shall receive a 29% stake in the club via non-voting shares. The club’s majority shareholders are now in a consultation period and following the FOH consultation process, an Extraordinary General Meeting of the club’s shareholders will be called in order to formally approve the transaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Thursday, questions will be taken from members wanting to find out more about what it means for Hearts. Remote options are soon to be announced for those who can’t make it in-person at Tynecastle.

Hearts fans get Tony Bloom question and answer chance

A tweet from the FOH reads: “As part of our members consultation we invite you to Tynecastle Park on Thursday 15th May. Starting at 1800, FoH chair, Gerry Mallon will present on the proposed Tony Bloom investment and provide opportunity for members to ask questions. Tickets available Monday 12th May.”

Mallon said last week: “I'm delighted to be where we are now, reaching the end of the discussions that we've had with Tony Bloom and with his legal team. We're in a really exciting position where we think we've got a fantastic agreement where Tony is going to make a very significant investment into Heart of Midlothian. We think this represents a fantastic deal for both parties. I think it's a great opportunity for us to bring somebody on board, a personal investment from Tony Bloom, somebody with an incredible reputation and impact in the game and for us to benefit from the vote of confidence which he gives the club in doing that.

“Also in terms of the structure of the deal, I think it's a fantastic structure of a deal for the Foundation of Hearts and for our members as well and a perpetuation of the fan ownership which we've got at the minute which is really protected in this deal. I mean I think the interesting and important thing here is that the club will issue a new category of shares which are non-voting shares and these will be Tony Bloom's shares. He will take 29% of the shares of the club but at the same time the Foundation will retain 75.1% of the voting shares of the club so we don't dilute our control in any way at all. Yet at the same time we manage this very significant capital injection into the club and I think that works brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think this is a fantastic deal, we think this is a game changer and we think this is something which can put us on a different level. I think bringing somebody on board with the integrity, with the capability and of the calibre of Tony Bloom is a great coup for us. I think it's a great vote of confidence in Heart of Midlothian for us and we think this is something which perpetuates and reinforces the solidity that we have with fan ownership at this club and allows us to guarantee the future for Heart of Midlothian Football Club for the next generation.”

What Foundation of Hearts think of Tony Bloom Q&A event

A further statement from the FOH on the event adds: “This is an important opportunity for all Foundation of Hearts members to hear more about the details of the proposed investment and what it could mean for the future of Heart of Midlothian Football Club. Members will be able to ask questions directly and share their thoughts in an open setting. We strongly encourage all members who are able to attend to join us for this vital discussion. Tickets are limited to one per person and members should use their email address liked to their Foundation of Hearts account when registering.”