Hearts fans contribute £8m to Foundation of Hearts

Hearts supporters have now pledged more than £8million to their club through Foundation of Hearts - and were today labelled "legends in the stands" for their backing.



The total amount gathered through monthly pledges reached the £8m mark this month and FoH are on course to hit £10m in 2020. Chairman Stuart Wallace is overwhelmed by the figure and told the Evening News that this is still only the beginning of what the Foundation can achieve.

"The loyalty to FoH and the love shown for the club by our fans is extraordinary," he said. "We have a strong sense this is only the start, though. The momentum is incredible, we really do have legends in the stands."

The fan-led organisation have around 8,000 subscribers helping to fund Hearts with around £1.4m a year. They have contributed £3m to Tynecastle Park's new main stand and are keen to enlist more supporters to the biggest fan-driven movement in Scottish football history.

FoH first began collecting monthly cash from Hearts supporters in 2013 as their club hit financial difficulties. The group played a major part in saving the Edinburgh club from going out of business and are in the process of repaying owner Ann Budge for the £2.5m she ploughed in at the time.

That amount is due to be fully paid in 2020 and Budge has promised to then hand control of Hearts to FoH.