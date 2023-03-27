News you can trust since 1873
Hearts fans gallery: 51 best fan pictures from this season

Hearts fans have been on a rollercoaster ride this season, enjoying the adventure of European group stage football and experiencing highs and some lows domestically in the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 20:58 BST

After a slow start affected by injuries and a challenging but exciting European campaign, Robbie Neilson’s men found their form and have stayed out in front in the race for third place ever since. But the Jambos are now feeling the heat from the teams below after a poor run of results. There is are four more games to go before the split and another five matches after that for Robbie Neilson’s men to achieve their pre-season target of third place.

Here is a selection of 51 Hearts fans pictures of the season so far.

Hearts fans in full voice during a Premiership match at Celtic Park in August 2

1. Vocal support

Hearts fans in full voice during a Premiership match at Celtic Park in August 2 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Hearts fans unveil a display in memory of Drew Busby ahead of the Premiership opener against Ross County at Tynecastle Park in July

2. For Drew

Hearts fans unveil a display in memory of Drew Busby ahead of the Premiership opener against Ross County at Tynecastle Park in July Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Hearts fans celebrate going in front during the match against Hibs at Easter Road in August

3. Derby delight

Hearts fans celebrate going in front during the match against Hibs at Easter Road in August Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Hearts fans enjoy themselves during the opening derby of the season at Easter Road in August

4. Derby day

Hearts fans enjoy themselves during the opening derby of the season at Easter Road in August Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

