After a slow start affected by injuries and a challenging but exciting European campaign, Robbie Neilson’s men found their form and have stayed out in front in the race for third place ever since. But the Jambos are now feeling the heat from the teams below after a poor run of results. There is are four more games to go before the split and another five matches after that for Robbie Neilson’s men to achieve their pre-season target of third place.