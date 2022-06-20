Hearts fans get priority over Celtic and Rangers supporters at Tynecastle again next season

The Edinburgh club are selling season tickets for sections of the stadium’s Roseburn Stand, meaning the Glasgow teams will be allocated less than 1,300 seats for their travelling fans again.

That policy was put in place last season when Hearts reduced the number of away tickets given to Celtic and Rangers by 62 per cent. Previously they had been allowed the entire Roseburn Stand – 3,396 seats – but that number was brought down to 1,289.

Hearts fans took up the remainder and they can now buy season tickets in that area of the ground which will be valid for every home Premiership match except Hibs. The Capital clubs have an agreement in place to allocate a full stand to each away support for every derby.

Hearts are keen to pack in as many home fans as possible to back their team. Tynecastle season tickets go on general sale on Tuesday with more than 12,500 Jambos already renewing their packages for the 2022/23 campaign.

Every season ticket, including those in the Roseburn Stand, will guarantee fans the chance to buy a ticket for every home European tie next season. The club will play at least four matches at Tynecastle as they prepare for European group stage football in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Season ticket holders will also get priority access to tickets ahead of a general sale for Scottish Cup home fixtures. Full details of the packages can be found here: Hearts season tickets.