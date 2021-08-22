Hearts fans make emotional return to Tynecastle: Picture special

An attendance of 17,449 finally passed through the Tynecastle turnstiles after the coronavirus shutdown of football and restrictions prohibiting crowds left them on the outside looking in.
The capacity crowd was treated to a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen which would place both joint top of the cinch Scottish Premiership table – a position they share with Hibs.
Liam Boyce opened the scoring from the penalty spot and had the home fans on their feet, but Funso Ojo equalised for the Dons’ share of the points.
However football was just part of the day when Hearts fans came home.
Our photographer Greg McVean caught up with some as they eagerly prepared to take their seats pre-match and cheer on the Jam Tarts.