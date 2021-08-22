Charles Patrick McKenna showed his colours with his Hearts facemask ahead of the game with Aberdeen.

Hearts fans make emotional return to Tynecastle: Picture special

They’ve waited almost 18 months for it. It’s been a long time coming. Swathes of stands, empty and echoing, plus a campaign win in the Championship.But finally, Hearts fans were back home after a season spent behind a screen following their team.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 5:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 5:47 pm

An attendance of 17,449 finally passed through the Tynecastle turnstiles after the coronavirus shutdown of football and restrictions prohibiting crowds left them on the outside looking in.

The capacity crowd was treated to a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen which would place both joint top of the cinch Scottish Premiership table – a position they share with Hibs.

Liam Boyce opened the scoring from the penalty spot and had the home fans on their feet, but Funso Ojo equalised for the Dons’ share of the points.

However football was just part of the day when Hearts fans came home.

Our photographer Greg McVean caught up with some as they eagerly prepared to take their seats pre-match and cheer on the Jam Tarts.

1. Backing the team

Pete Bennett with Alfie (14) and Stanley (13)

Photo: Greg Macvean

2. Tynecastle time

Ruaridh Horne and Poppy McKillop were looking forward to the game

Photo: Greg Macvean

3. Men in maroon

Stuart Donaldson and Andy Greenhill had their replica shirts on for their big return to the ground.

Photo: Greg Macvean

4. Match ready

Danny Millar with Adam (6) were heading for the home end.

Photo: Greg Macvean

