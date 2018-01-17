Hearts fans moved to accommodate TV studio at Hibs cup clash

Hearts are moving around 30 of their fans from Tynecastle Park’s new main stand to accommodate the Sky Sports studio when they face Hibs in the William Hill Scottish Cup on Sunday.

The supporters will be upgraded from their seats in Section N to a more expensive area of the stand without extra charge and all concerned have been notified.

Sky’s studio was located in the Roseburn Stand amongst Hibs fans when the Edinburgh clubs met in the league last month. That meant some followers of the Easter Road club had to make do with a restricted view of the goalless draw.

However, Scottish Cup rules state that the home club must allocate 20 per cent of their ground for away support. That means the television unit must go elsewhere this time.

Hibs fans will fill the Roseburn Stand having sold out their ticket allocation in 35 minutes.

