Some of the most famous faces that have been seen cheering on Hearts in recent years.

The Scottish capital city of Edinburgh has produced its fair share of celebrities, famous faces and world class athletes over the years and many of them have spoken openly about which side of the city their footballing allegiances lie.

Although Hibs are cheered on by the likes of Andy Murray and The Proclaimers there are also plenty of notable names that cheer on Hearts. These include Olympic legends, a snooker icon and a number of highly recognisable faces from the world of TV and film.

Here are 10 examples of some of the most famous Hearts fans including politicians, world champion athletes and more:

1 . Sir Chris Hoy The four time Olympic gold medallist is one of the Jambos most famous supporters and can often be seen at Tynecastle taking in the action

2 . Ken Stott Despite playing Hibs supporting detective Inspector Rebus, The Hobbit star is actually a supporter of the Jam Tarts. He recently starred alongside famous Hibs fan Dougray Scott in the series 'Crime'.

3 . Gavin Hastings One of the greatest rugby union players to ever pull on the dark blue for Scotland, the Britigh & Irish Lions legend may have made his name across the road at Murrayfield but he grew up supporting the Jambos