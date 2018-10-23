Hearts fans react after 3-0 win over Dundee sends Jambos 6 points clear

Have your say

Hearts fans had plenty to say after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park extended the Jambos’ lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership to six points.

Rab Dryden wrote: “Changed days - dropped five points at Dens last year, absolutely strolled it with a good few players out.”

Stuart Lyon added: “Well done Hearts and well done to all the travelling fans.”

Roddy Elliott wrote: “Delighted for Steven McLean to get a goal, superb again.”

Stephen Japp said: “Loved seeing Harry [Cochrane] back in from the start... the boy is a baller.”

Gavin Aitchison added: “Fantastic. Onwards and, er, not downwards...”

Harry Taylor enthused: “Steven Naismith was a stand-out tonight along with the tireless Steven MacLean. Could have been 1-5 at half time easy. We scored at crucial times in the match too. On to the next one.”

Murray Bonthrone added: “Eight in front of Rangers and Hibs and their game in hand is against each other.”

Ryan McMaster kept it short and sweet: “Stevie Naismith though. What a signing.”

Simmy1874 laid his cards on the table: “I’m in love with every single one of those Hearts players right now! Actually just said the L word and I meant it.”

Peter McCarter wrote: “Some absolute legends being born in this Hearts side....Bobby [Zlamal] is fast becoming one of them! What a guy!”

Another supporter tweeted: “Steven Naismith has been a brilliant asset for the Jambos. Great role model for the younger players.”

Last word to @ConnorHmfc who wrote: “Announce league title.”