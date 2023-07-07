Hearts fans react as club unveil new pink away kit for the 2023/24 season

The striking design is a homage to the popular home strip of the 1993/94 season with a similar pattern down one side of the shirt’s front. It is completed with pink shorts and socks.

Opinion was split amongst the fans after its release, though the comments were largely on the positive.

@DMcIver22 said: “Very meh on the home kit but that's my favourite away kit in years. I absolutely love a pink kit anyway but that's literally perfect. The two tones works great and the white badge stands out. Buzzing.”

The Hearts badge on the new pink away kit. Picture: HMFC

@trampirehippo tweeted: “After years of waiting we finally have my dream strip.”

And @skacxl added: “The best kit in years and all the brexit da’s complaining because god forbid they wear PINK! A win win.”

Though @Matthew_aliT said: “Think this is one of the worst kits in my life time.”

And @DavetheHatman added: “This might be the 1st time in a long time I won't be buying either home/Away or GK. Not a fan of this. Home top is meh. Not a clue who the manager is, no signings. What a time to support Hearts.”

Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime and Yutaro Oda show off the new pink away kit. Picture: HMFC

Announced on Thursday was Stellar Omada continuing their front-of-shirt sponsorship of the away top. The home kit also retains MND Scotland as its sponsor for the upcoming campaign.