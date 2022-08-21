Hearts fans react: 'Decent', Stewart 'somehow brilliant'; Halliday and Ginnelly 'impressive'

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@HeartsTillWeDie: “Weird game. Think it’s fair to say everyone predicted a pumping especially with the 11 named. Stewart was somehow brilliant. Atkinson had his moments, good and bad. Halliday was solid. Rowles decent too.

No complaints over Sibbick and Cochrane’s second yellows.”

@McTubzzz: “Played well considering where we were playing, who we were playing and a weakened team. Ross Stewart had some really good saves and Halliday was brilliant. Onto Thursday night.”

Hearts fans turned out in their numbers at Celtic Park. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

@dazhmfc: “Overall a good performance, Atkinson, Sibbick, Halliday all with better than expected performances, C Smith done well when on as well. More fight in that performance with half a team. Hopefully that gets people off Stewart’s back he’s a back up and on his game more than good enough.”

@BigDB88: “Decent performance for who started. Halliday and Ginnelly impressive. Can hold our heads fairly high. Impressive it takes 2 red cards for parkhead to be audible.”

@jockburnett: “Despite the defeat a few good performances. If we'd kept 11 on the park we might have nicked a draw.”

@Josh_5_1: “Nowhere near as bad as it could have been. Look at the amount of cash Celtic spend on these players. And we shut them out most of the game with half our team rested. Robbie and the boys need to show that it was worth it on Thursday.”

@tonymurray51: “Thought we played well – just no consistency in the refereeing but that’s what you expect a Parkhead. Can’t fault the effort from the players.”

@dougie_mckinnon: “Changed days, turn the clock back 10 years and getting beat at Parkhead would have been seen as a major setback, now Hearts (and et al) are going there mainly to keep the defeat to a respectable level. 4 games into the season and it's basically all over. Very depressing.”