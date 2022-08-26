Hearts fans react: Devlin and Cochrane 'exceptional'; Red card 'killed us'

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@heartsshirts: “Atmosphere before KO and the first half was tremendous. Chances not taken but I can the foundations of a great squad building. The sending off clearly sucked the life out of the players and the game was going to be a struggle after that. Players will have learned a lot.”

@maroonspecs: “If we’re going to get back there though, we desperately need greater depth in this squad. That much is obvious. Big week ahead for Joe Savage and co in the transfer market.”

@HeartsTillWeDie: “Thought Devlin was outstanding, closely followed by Cochrane. Wanted to see a bit more from McKay but never got it. I honestly don’t know what will happen with Sibbick. Not saying he cost us the game at all but extremely poor defending from him once again.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Atmosphere was honking. Gorgie was bouncing pre match. The shandon, bouncing. Walked past the Murrayfield and it was bouncing. Pyro, colour, noise outside. The streets bouncing as well. Then in the stadium, silence. 4 songs then silence.”

@RonCashman: “The fact that thousands of Hearts supporters stayed on to cheer their team off the pitch says it all. The quality of football we played whilst at full strength was the best for years. So many heroes. Only concern now – making sure we win on Sunday.”

@Amoruso1998: “Great intensity in first half but at times decision making let’s us down. That theme continued in 2nd half when Grant dives. Cochrane & Devlin our 2 best players. Was great to see Tynie back playing host to these occasions in spite of this incompetents best attempts.”

@DMcIver22: “Red card really killed us. Gutting and needless but that's what it is. Special mention for Cochrane and Devlin; arguably their two best games in maroon – were exceptional.”