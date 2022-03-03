Hearts fans react: Dominant display; More aggressive; Formation tweak; Poor refereeing

@jameschristie2: “As comfortable a three points as Hearts have had this season. Very good performance.”

@RFBorthwick: “Class that we gave Aberdeen a penalty just to give Craig Gordon something to do.”

@Clarkiemagic: “Actually thought the speed and quality of the distribution was more impressive than the save itself. No time for celebrating, just got on with business.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Kingsley powers home a header to make it 2-0

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Few of my sticks to beat Robbie with fired back up into my loft tonight. Winning on a Wednesday night. Beating last year’s top 4. Scoring direct from a corner. Changing formation.”

@HeartsTillWeDie: “Great win. Great display. 12 points clear. Onto Saturday against Dundee Utd.”

@lauriedunsire: “Dominant display tonight. Great tempo & much more aggressive again, really good to see. Not sure which was worse though; the referee or Aberdeen! Goodwin has some job on his hands there, as poor a Dons side at Tynecastle as I can remember in recent years. Still, big win for us.”

@Golder56: “A goal from a corner and conceding our first penalty of the season, thats a comfortable 3 points as you will see from Hearts.”

@Amoruso1998: “First twenty we came flying out then Aberdeen sat in more given they had something still to protect. Recruitment in wide areas very key this summer as spine of the team is there.”

@TheHeartsReview: “Good performance and another really good result. Thought we started well and scored two good goals. Could easily have been a few more as well, not often you beat a side with 12 men. Aberdeen should give Steven McLean a contract, he was by far their best player.”

@theitalianjambo: “What a night in Gorgie... performances like this will always get on my nerves 'cause you can't lose that badly to Saints and smash the Dons in the space of a week. But hey, credit where is due: huge shift from everyone”