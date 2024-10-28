It was honours even in the first Edinburgh derby of the season as Hearts came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Hibs at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership table.

In just the second league match of the Neil Critchley era, Heart asserted themselves early on, enjoying the bulk of early possession but ultimately failing to create much in terms of clear goal scoring opportunities.

As the match progressed, hosts Hibs started the brighter after the interval and took the lead through a strike from summer signing Mykola Kukharevych.

However, just as the hosts looked set to climb off the bottom of the table, Hearts struck back with 17-year-old James Wilson netting his second league goal in as many matches this season. But what did the travelling supporters make of the display from Hearts at Easter Road? Here’s how some fans responded to the Edinburgh Evening News’ social media post for reaction to the game.

Transfer window demand "Boss inheritance of lack of goals in the team. I hope he's going to be backed at the first opportunity to find a forward/goal scorer from somewhere? That's not easy I know but better than doing nothing like the last transfer window."

Controlled the game "Hearts controlled the game well, passed well , just not getting much from our strikers. I do think once Shankland gets his confidence back he will start banging in the goals. A striker a must in January in my opinion."

Wilson starts "Point was probably the fair result. Wilson starts ahead of Vargas for me on Wednesday."