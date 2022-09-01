Hearts fans react: "Gutless; Trying to walk it in; No creativity"
What the Hearts said about the Premier Sports Cup last-16 defeat by bogey team Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.
@gwlsn: “Great way to reduce fixture congestion. A masterclass. Bravo.”
@ClaudiuBerbece: “Poor, gutless display by Hearts, with RN easily undone tactically by McInnes. Just the League Cup, sure, but we played a strong team who should have done better.”
@AdamYoungs8: “Dominated them once they scored couldn’t break them down all we did was chuck balls into the box and lost every header.”
@piltonjambo: “This is what happens when no-one attempts to shoot and everyone tries to walk the ball into the net, you can't win games on possession alone. Killie's goal was a peach, but we were badly at fault. We missed those out injured but we must add more depth and quality to the squad.”
@swinnytravel: “Passed it really well at times in first half but they got goal & defended deep. Couldn’t break them down and their centre backs were dominant. Didn’t get enough bodies in box for cut backs. Another poor atmosphere. Outsung again.”
@louis1874jones: “Horrendous, no creativity in attack and not one bit of urgency to want the ball.”
@AyrshireJambo: “Didn't look like equalising whatsoever. We need to start hitting shots from in and around the 18 yard line. We seem like we try and walk the ball in the net and we are not good enough for that.”
@RonCashman: “Hearts played good football, especially in the first half. Kilmarnock scored a nice goal on their first visit to Hearts half. Hearts lacked a bit of energy in the 2nd half, even with subs on. The good news is that it eases our fixture list.”
@tommy_fyall: “Bit of perspective, missing our 3 main centre halves. Not many clubs in the world cope with that. Add to that missing Boyce, and his replacement Grant. Consider all that then there's some major overreactions here.”