Hearts fans react: "Horrific; Woeful; Lucky to finish top 6; Players have chucked it"

@mts1874: “Just when we’re looking for a reaction nothing changes. Another horrific performance. Has he been sacked yet or are we waiting until we lose the £5m European Bounty. No way he can turn this around.”

@oddcouple1: “I’ve been paying my wee monthly bit for years, not much, but I don’t have much. It hurts me to say I need to cancel the DD.”

@cbedie: “Absolute woeful. There needs to be discussions about what’s going to change. Seasons slipping away.”

Hearts had a big support at Rugby Park

@RonCashman: “A poor performance. Zander C let the team down badly, mishandling and gifting a penalty, then staying on when injured and gifting another goal. Both teams were crap; Hearts goalkeeper decided the result.”

@kempy79: “Disgraceful performance every man in a maroon shirt should be utterly ashamed. Totally unacceptable.”

@MegaDev81: “I think Neilson got his subs right, probably Kuol on though. I think McKay/Cochrane were the best subs and Stewart done very well. Hearts need Kuol, I think the Keeper sub, kind of messed the out field subs up a bit, happens tho, Clark has done well till now, we all have off days”

@hmfc1204: “There needs to be questions asked about why so many players have completely lost form and the number of long term injuries we consistently have.”

@Paphos_16: “There is absolutely no chance of him getting sacked. McKinlay is a huge fan and already rewarded him with a 3 year deal. The rest of the board love him too. We all know this isn’t going to happen especially now and at this point of the season.”

@AGFC1874: “Since the start of 2023 we have dropped 19 points out of a possible 39. Players look like they haven’t played together in half of those games/ don’t know what they have to do. No plan B in terms of tactics. Surely it’s time for Neilson to call it a day.”

