Hearts fans react: "Horrific; Woeful; Lucky to finish top 6; Players have chucked it"
What the Hearts fans said after the 2-1 defeat away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, which leaves Aberdeen just one point behind in the race for third place. It was a fifth loss out of six matches in all competitions.
@mts1874: “Just when we’re looking for a reaction nothing changes. Another horrific performance. Has he been sacked yet or are we waiting until we lose the £5m European Bounty. No way he can turn this around.”
@oddcouple1: “I’ve been paying my wee monthly bit for years, not much, but I don’t have much. It hurts me to say I need to cancel the DD.”
@cbedie: “Absolute woeful. There needs to be discussions about what’s going to change. Seasons slipping away.”
@RonCashman: “A poor performance. Zander C let the team down badly, mishandling and gifting a penalty, then staying on when injured and gifting another goal. Both teams were crap; Hearts goalkeeper decided the result.”
@kempy79: “Disgraceful performance every man in a maroon shirt should be utterly ashamed. Totally unacceptable.”
@MegaDev81: “I think Neilson got his subs right, probably Kuol on though. I think McKay/Cochrane were the best subs and Stewart done very well. Hearts need Kuol, I think the Keeper sub, kind of messed the out field subs up a bit, happens tho, Clark has done well till now, we all have off days”
@hmfc1204: “There needs to be questions asked about why so many players have completely lost form and the number of long term injuries we consistently have.”
@Paphos_16: “There is absolutely no chance of him getting sacked. McKinlay is a huge fan and already rewarded him with a 3 year deal. The rest of the board love him too. We all know this isn’t going to happen especially now and at this point of the season.”
@AGFC1874: “Since the start of 2023 we have dropped 19 points out of a possible 39. Players look like they haven’t played together in half of those games/ don’t know what they have to do. No plan B in terms of tactics. Surely it’s time for Neilson to call it a day.”
@ThisMyStoryPod: “If anyone at Hearts doesn’t think we are in danger of chucking 3rd then they’ve lost the plot. Losing is one thing, but the manner in which we are losing is shocking and majorly worrying! Players look to have chucked it. Lucky to finish top 6 at this rate."