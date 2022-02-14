Hearts fans react: s

@knoxnmusic: “Difficult match but we won. The last few weeks have not been good watching but it's been a long run of games for all teams and we're 3rd in the league and still in the Cup. Hopefully the spark will come back that we had in the first half of the season.”

@hmfccallum: “Announce GoFundMe for Gordon statue”

@littlegoldfish8: “We were lucky to go through. Didn't deserve to. They need to get these mediocre performances sorted. There's no desire or urgency from the players”

@pedromccarter: “Can we just not speak of this and move on! What a bloody terrible week it’s been! Glad we’re through but my god there are some serious issues there”

@roscothejambo51: “Superb pens well done Jambos into the next round”

@STAG2018: “18 shots and 16 corners 0 goals”

@LogieIan: “Must say, well done to the lad Woodburn. Great penalty under real pressure.”

William Sutherland: “What we are missing more than anything is goals. It’s goals that win game and we are struggling big time. Come summer I would say we have to get a couple of goal scorers signed up.”

Liam Mackenzie: “Regardless. Awful team selections. Terrible performances. Pens are a lottery and 3rd place by no means wrapped up. Lucky that the rest of the top 6 are just as bad”

airthjambo: “Every team has a dip in form at some point in a long season, Rangers & Celtic have had it, we are experiencing our's just now”

