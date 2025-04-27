A period of change is looming at Hearts after the sacking of Neil Critchley as head coach.

Large sections of the Jambos support had turned after Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Dundee at Tynecastle and the club sacked him before the day was done. Now attentions are turning to how Hearts ended up in this position and what comes next.

The Jambos have failed to beat Rangers, Celtic Hibs and Aberdeen this season, lost a Scottish Cup semi final and missed out on two chances to make the top six on Crichtley’s watch. Liam Fox is left as interim gaffer with the club in eighth spot and five points ahead of Ross County in the relegation play off position, 11th.

Fans have been giving their takes on the situation. We asked for their views and here are some of them.

1 . Nasty streak needed "He comes across as a really nice guy. That seems to be one of his biggest problems. Does anyone think that he would be capable of giving players the hairdryer treatment when needed? I certainly don't. He goes with my very best wishes but he's a coach and not a manager."

2 . Needing a chance "The guy deserved a fair chance and never got one. He came in when we were at rock bottom and dealt with another man's slack never got a chance to form his own. Good luck to all the fans that think now he's away the players will pick up."

3 . Deeper than the boss "Critchley has fallen on his sword but it runs deeper than just the manager. There's a core of players there who've overseen Neilson and Naismith lose their jobs too. There's a board who have failed time and time again to get the appointment right."