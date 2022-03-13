Hearts fans react: Never in doubt; Inspired sub was key

@maroonspecs: “Struggling to remember the last time a sub made as obvious and immediate an impact as Aaron McEneff made last night. Completely changed the dynamic of the game at a point when St Mirren were at their most confident and we looked in danger of letting it slip completely.”

@PansHearts: “Strangely, I never felt we were not going to win. When the equaliser went in, the crowd was the biggest danger. The goal changed the dynamic and McEneff made a difference but it was the tenacity of @Nattyakka that deserves 95% of the credit for it.”

@heartsshirts: “Didnt think we were going to lose. Plenty chances but not put to bed. Inspired sub.”

Ellis Simms scores the fourth goal to book Hearts´ place in the seme-final

@DerekOspedale: “Boyce and Halkz different gravy!”

@ThomasVolka: “Mceneff absolutely changed the game. Only really attacking sub Robbie could make and he’s done brilliant.”

@DMcIver22: Fantastic. Know it's weird to say after surrendering a 2 goal lead but I never felt like we'd lose that; they scored two freak goals and we controlled the game. McEneff changed it completely; great substitute. Halkett my MOTM but many could have had it.”

@barrett_steve: “That game was terrific - both teams throwing everything at it. A good honest contest.”

@DMcIver22: “Barrie McKay wont be able to sleep for a week if he focuses on the fact Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime have scored in a Hearts shirt before him.”

@oldhamjambo1956: “Thought a lot of our players played well today and deserve more game time including Woodburn.”

