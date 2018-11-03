Hearts fans react on Twitter to heavy defeat at Celtic Park

Hearts fans saw their side’s lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table reduced to just one point after today’s 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

With even manager Craig Levein admitting his defensive tactics were a mistake, it’s what a lot of fans were focusing on after the disappointing 90 minutes.

@kempy79: “Pathetic first 25 mins they were beat when they walked out on the park!”

@Tiirshak: “Unacceptable performance level. At least go out with some fight.”

@JamboDuke81: “Yes we have injuries but can we at least try and play some football.”

@hertz44941210: “You ken Edouard cost more than literally most the league combined. No way we’d ever compete with that.”

@More3More: “Chris Sutton going on about and how are Hearts top of the league. Hearts and other teams struggle to get anything at Parkhead as well as teams when they come to Tynecastle. Considering we have 4 first team players out injured what does he expect?”

@19Steevo69: “Still top. Easier games to come. That said squad needs strengthened. Not good enough.”

@ShugCycles: “Spanking as expected. Move on to the next game with a decent few days break. Won’t see the best of this team again until the new year I think.”

@cwramsay: “Kind of expected that today given the run of games we’ve had and the people we have missing.The #Hearts players will have been tired after the #H1b5 game whilst the #Celtic players had their feet up after 46 minutes against #Dundee. Forget it and move on.”

@cecilb78: “Let’s not forget, only Celtic and Rangers have beaten us in the league so far, and we’ve played Celtic twice...!”

@mmgeissler: “I was in the away end at Celtic Park today, far too many muppets in our support. They seem to be emboldened at the moment and there’s a danger the nasty bampottery will become mainstream. Shout it down. It matters.”

@DidHeartsWin: “Ref robbed us.”