@Keir_7: “The away form is beyond a joke given the budgets we have. RN’s tactics/selection is too predictable and the manner of performances again aren’t nowhere near good enough.”

@ISconnieI: “Neilson has a refusal to change formation. He plays players out of position. He continually picks poor performers (his favourites). He creates scapegoats. He's a serial, defensive loser, especially against the OF and away from home. Over to you Joe Savage.”

@brianfdouglas: “Nearly two-thirds of the possession but NO shot on target. Aberdeen were profligate with 22/8 from 36%, which flattered us. NOT a top six performance. Far from it. This team will lose to Kilmarnock and probably everyone else in April. Bottom six beckons.”

Hearts sold out the the visiting allocation of tickets at Pittodrie, with around 1,700 making the journey. Picture: Paul Byars / SNS

@dougie_mckinnon: “If Hearts do surrender 3rd place, sorry to say but Robbie's future needs to be seriously under threat. Not only embarrassing in terms of performances but financially hurtful both in European and season ticket wise.”

@Deggs2012: “Very poor. No winning mentality, crap attitude, supporters short changed by this performance (and Motherwell!!), no leader in that team? Absolutely not good enough all across the board. Can we also drop McKay… complete passenger. Killie – we’d better win that!!!!”

@scottishxavi82: “Pathetic performance. Continuing to play a system which isn’t working is incredible. Overran in MF. Again. Mark Snodgrass and you stop the team. Results are now matching performances. Players look fed up and don’t have a clue what they are supposed to do. Same mistakes over & over.”