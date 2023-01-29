@nutpotc: “Wind and pitch a major factor to us playing and decent football, still created a few chances but didn’t take them. Livi not interested in playing any football. Their league position flatters them.”

@zico_mikedinho: “Really missed Snodgrass delivery from set pieces. Two big chances missed so thanks again to a good defensive performance. Onwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@_Andrew_Gray: “A decent draw there. Wind made it difficult. Kuol looked the part. On to Wednesday.”

@kevinclarke8999: “Think I counted about 10 passes on the deck, Livi loved our constant long balls.”

@ewen57244535: “Hard to play on a pitch like that against a very well organised Livi team. I'll take a point.”

@ellsmith1203: “Too many changes. Stop playing Shankland deeper to accommodate other players. He’s not effective in that position.”

@RonCashman: “Always take a point at this venue. The young Australian had a better game than the young Japanese player BUT unfair to judge too harshly today.”

Hearts fans watch from outside the ground after failing to get a ticket. More than 5,000 Jambos travelled to the Tony Macaroni Arena. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

@dwhiting879: “Start playing Kuol and you might pick up some more wins. The lad’s a special talent and will tear it up in SPL. Mental he’s not getting game time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@mikthejambo: “That pitch is a shocker. Can't dribble ball jamming up, Devlin hurts when he twists. Pitch needs ripped up or throw them out league.”

@pedromccarter: “Neither one of the ones who came in for starts have shown enough to keep their place! Players need to be 10000000x better at 1v1 because that’s now Humphrys and Kuol missed absolute sitters in recent weeks.”

@KW_712: “Robbie’s one eye on Wed has cost us 2pts. If we win on Wed then great it was worth it – if not it’s been a costly day. That pitch should be banned in the top flight. Probably great a few years back, but all plastic has a shelf life. No blaming the pitch, more of an observation.”

More than 5,000 Hearts fans travelled to the Tony Macaroni Arena. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad