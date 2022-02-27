Hearts fans react: Subs key; Simms impact; Halkett stats

@HardieKevin: “Subs were the key, everyone would have been frustrated we hadn't scored earlier. Great to see Cammy breaking the duck.. made the tackle in his own half and got the finish. Don't care what anyone says, JS is class, I'll enjoy watching him as long as we have him.”

@markdickson51: “Never doubted you Robbie.”

@AldoScrim89: “Well done Ellis, came on and made an impact, can't ask for more than that”

@TheHeartsReview: “A massive result for Hearts. First half was poor but after we made the changes I thought we looked a bit more like ourselves, important we build some momentum now and finish the season strongly.”

@heartsshirts: “A beautifully weighted pass from Beni for the 2nd goal yesterday. Hopefully he is just about back to his best after the long injury layoff.”

@maroonspecs: “Whisper it, but it looks like we may get away with the last few weeks. Assuming tomorrow’s games go as we expect them to, we’ll finish the weekend further ahead of 4th than we were before the slump. Two positive results in the next two will consolidate that at the very least.”

@TalkinTynie: “Fair play to Gino today. Had a fair bit of criticism this season but thought he and Simms came on, and made a big difference. Big game Wednesday now.”

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Ellis Simms scores to make it 1-0 to Hearts during a Cinch Premiership match between St. Mirren and Hearts of Midlothian at SMiSA Stadium, on February 26, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)