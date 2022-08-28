Hearts fans react: "Terrific Neilson; Wonderfully chaotic; Best yet to come; Reinforcements needed"

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@TheOldCastleRo1: “Lewis Neilson, take a bow. And the rest. Superb effort from Hearts to dig deep.”

@scottishxavi82: “Neilson was terrific. Kept it simple when he needed to. Brought it confidently out when he needed to and passed it very well. Positionally very good too. Hope he gets a run in the team.”

@Stewart56408120: “7 chances and still win! Good going in my book. Downside is the injuries we got.”

@HeartsTillWeDie: “A really frustrating game to watch to say the least but delighted we got 3 points. The crazy thing is, I’d really only say we’ve played well in one game this season (Dundee Utd) and we still sit 3rd. The best is yet to come.”

@ClaudiuBerbece: “Much needed rebound win after a wonderfully chaotic game. Problems all over the pitch compounded by a ridiculous injury streak. But back in 3rd so not bad. Now let’s see one or two more signings, hopefully in attack!”

@watkin_kyle: “We lose that last year, we’ve got metal now, just need the numbers to support the quality.”

@struan1874: “We literally had not one centre back that would usually start and like 3 players got injured, three points is brilliant.”

Lawrence Shankland celebrates his winning goal from the penalty spot. Picture Ross Parker / SNS

@lauriedunsire: “Quite impressive that we managed to get 3 points despite missing SIX defenders by the time Atkison went off. Reinforcements required, but fair play to the lads out there for digging in and earning the win.”