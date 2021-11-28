Hearts fans react to win over St Mirren - 'goalkeeper MOTM', 'brutal at times', Kingsley love

Hearts fans. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

@portysoul: “A very poor performance 1st half, second half much better, kudos to Gordon, MacKay, Kingsley, Halkett & Devlin. Other results went for us today, hope Beni is ok, but good to see Haring getting some game time. Selection of Haliday remains a mystery only Neilson knows why.”

@RossW_Mc: “Much better second half, good win. Need to work on the play between the front three when Boyce plays, he gets no service from the two ‘wingers’”

@HeartsViewsonly: “First half was absolutely dreadful and again thanks to Craig Gordon keeping us in the game. Kingsley’s free kick was unbelievable.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@TS_Nicoll: “A really good win after a not-so-convincing performance. We struggled a bit, but that has a lot to do with St Mirren giving a very good account of themselves. They’ll be disappointed to go back to Paisley with nothing to show for it. Kingsley over free-kicks though…

@DMcIver22: “You'd never once catch me saying anything negative about GMS like… Far, far better in the second half even if it took several Gordon wonder/usual saves to keep it 0-0. Didn't play our best but won, clean sheet and up to second. I'll take that every day of the week.”

@graha1874: “We’ve had some tough afternoon’s against Steve Clarke’s 2018 Kilmarnock so just pleasing to get a win over them today.”

@AldoScrim89: “Absolutely will take that result every day of the week. Performance below par, but a win is a win. Needed to bounce back after defeat last week. We can play better than that - we've seen it this season. Need to stay in the conversation for 2nd/3rd rather than slip backwards.”

@_RachLM: “Well it was not pretty in the slightest. In fact, at times, it was brutal but 3 points in the bag, Peter Haring got some minutes and another wonderful Kingsley strike. Happy days.”

@TynieDevil: “We'll play better and get less out of games, so will happily take the W. Today is all about Gordon & Kingsley."

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Our goalkeeper was MOTM, think that’s about all that needs said. Better 2nd half but still need to do more. 3 points tho, that’s all that really matters. Gorgie rules.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.