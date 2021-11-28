Hearts fans react to win over St Mirren - 'goalkeeper MOTM', 'brutal at times', Kingsley love
Hearts fans were thrilled with elements of the performance in the 2-0 win over St Mirren at Tynecastle Park but delighted with the three points.
@portysoul: “A very poor performance 1st half, second half much better, kudos to Gordon, MacKay, Kingsley, Halkett & Devlin. Other results went for us today, hope Beni is ok, but good to see Haring getting some game time. Selection of Haliday remains a mystery only Neilson knows why.”
@RossW_Mc: “Much better second half, good win. Need to work on the play between the front three when Boyce plays, he gets no service from the two ‘wingers’”
@HeartsViewsonly: “First half was absolutely dreadful and again thanks to Craig Gordon keeping us in the game. Kingsley’s free kick was unbelievable.”
@TS_Nicoll: “A really good win after a not-so-convincing performance. We struggled a bit, but that has a lot to do with St Mirren giving a very good account of themselves. They’ll be disappointed to go back to Paisley with nothing to show for it. Kingsley over free-kicks though…
@DMcIver22: “You'd never once catch me saying anything negative about GMS like… Far, far better in the second half even if it took several Gordon wonder/usual saves to keep it 0-0. Didn't play our best but won, clean sheet and up to second. I'll take that every day of the week.”
@graha1874: “We’ve had some tough afternoon’s against Steve Clarke’s 2018 Kilmarnock so just pleasing to get a win over them today.”
@AldoScrim89: “Absolutely will take that result every day of the week. Performance below par, but a win is a win. Needed to bounce back after defeat last week. We can play better than that - we've seen it this season. Need to stay in the conversation for 2nd/3rd rather than slip backwards.”
@_RachLM: “Well it was not pretty in the slightest. In fact, at times, it was brutal but 3 points in the bag, Peter Haring got some minutes and another wonderful Kingsley strike. Happy days.”
@TynieDevil: “We'll play better and get less out of games, so will happily take the W. Today is all about Gordon & Kingsley."
@ThisMyStoryPod: “Our goalkeeper was MOTM, think that’s about all that needs said. Better 2nd half but still need to do more. 3 points tho, that’s all that really matters. Gorgie rules.