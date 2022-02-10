Hearts fans react: Unacceptable; Embarrassing; Defence woeful; Youngsters needed; Moore poor

@HeartsGoals: “I don’t know if this is an unpopular opinion anymore, I really don’t rate Boyce. Offered nothing tonight, again. I know his goal scoring record is good, but most are pens. Needs to do more and influence games. Show some desire!”

@AliGraham27: “Taylor Moore doesn’t play for Hearts again for me even if it means giving a young player a chance.”

@Amoruso1998: “We have control in games but lack penetrating passes and our passiveness means it’s twice as hard to move up the gears when we fall behind.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admitted he was “very, very disappointed” with his team in their 2-1 loss at home to Dundee.

@MacNaBracha: “Hearts have been a team of one half almost all season. Against a poor Dundee team, it's unacceptable. Defence is woeful and has been suspect all season hence why Gordon is the busiest keeper in the league. Souttar and Moore can leave. Too much complacency at the club.”

@adairfraser_: “3 subs out of 5 used. Had the opportunity to do something more to change the game but didn't...criminal.”

@smclean1986: “Lose, at home, from a winning position, to bottom of the league Dundee… I… I have no words.”

@daveb1893: “No team can be brilliant every game. Even the better teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid,Man City and Liverpool have their off days.”

Danny Mullen makes it 2-1 to Dundee

@GreenockHearts: “Absolutely should have won this game in the 1st half! Shocking result.”

@CRowlands7: “Why we now chop and change formation on the weekly? Neilson trying to shoehorn Simms and Boyce in when what got is here was basically 2 wingers 1 striker! He needs to remember Boyce is our player and sims is a loan. Embarrassing to get beat off that, lucky we are 10 clear!”

@BigDazG: “Moore and Halliday as wing backs said it all really. Massive game on Saturday for this manager.”

@krisincognito84: “Embarrassing performance, wasted countless chances to put them to bed, then sucker punched again by a team that are certainties for relegation.”

@SoozTait: “Not good enough - no passion. Ellis gets a pass for scoring and we shouldn’t be subbing off Mackay, at least he creates something! Should be bringing on youngsters as, I’m afraid, Woodburn and GMS are consistently under performing!”

@RonCashman: “You cannot miss chances like Hearts did in the first half and still win games. 3:0 minimum should have been half time score. Luckily, no damage to Hearts lead in 3rd place. But that’s the only positive.”

