Hearts fans reaction: A lot of positives; Good game plan; Strength in the defence

@zico_mikedinho: “Unlucky boys. Good effort against the best (richest) side in the country away from home. Toughest fixture if the season. On to Saturday and application like that, we have a chance.”

@jasper28085554: “Good game plan, good shape and good work rate. Difference in quality and subs was evident but definite positives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RonCashman: “If Josh could have stayed on the pitch…Hearts usual luck with injuries. It certainly gives us hope for the weekend.”

@JayadamLawrie: “Going to Parkhead against a phenomenal Celtic you never expect to win but we challenge and looked like maybe doing so in the first half then we gave up in the second. A lot of positives and a lot of negatives.“

@moj1874: “Much better. We went and fought and competed for large spells. We don’t expect to win but we expect effort. Onto Saturday. That should give us confidence we can definitely beat them on our day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@BoabyThe: “If you wanna be realistic about it. We played incredibly well against the best team in Scotland atm for 60 min. We conceded 2 good goals, not poor, so it's positive to see strength in the defence. I reckon we could have a real good crack at them at Tynecastle backed by the fans.”