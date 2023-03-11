Hearts fans reaction: 'Embarrassing; men against boys; gap too big; McKay missing'

@burnsi92: “The defending in these games is beyond embarrassing. Never gonna get a result when you can’t do the simple basics. Lose to Aberdeen next weekend and we are in danger of potentially throwing away third place.”

@needhamj76: “A lot of players out… we can’t compete with that Celtic side with that team selection. McKay just doesn’t turn up against the better teams. Smith... great servant but time to move on. And Grant ... jury still out on that one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ellsmith1203: “Embarrassing. Neilson out his depth once again. Playing 5 at the back and trying to play out the back just played into Celtic hands. Say what you want about budget, but when you have the 3rd biggest budget and especially at home, you should at the very least compete.”

Hearts fans at the Scottish Cup quarter-final match against Celtic at Tynecastle. Picture: Rob Casey / SNS

@nutpotc: “Played better at darkheid during the week, it was men against boys today, didn’t have the legs or quality to press and deal with their pace. Kingsley since coming back looks a shadow of himself and McKay missing in a big game yet again!”

@MJohnsonSG1: “Until we make Tynecastle a difficult place for visiting teams we will keep losing these games. Where is the high tempo, aggression, getting the ball forward early, pressing 2nd balls, harnessing /feeding off the crowd? Every good Hearts side in my lifetime played this way at Tynie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RonCashman: “Blame Robbie. 3 recognised strikers out injured. Injuries all over the park. What is the manager meant to do? The board must put out some REAL money to get the 5 or 6 new players we need.Those at the top crossed their fingers last transfer window – it doesn’t work!”