Hearts fans sell-out allocation for Rangers trip

Hearts will be backed by around 800 fans at Ibrox Stadium next month after the club sold-out their allocation.

Craig Levein's men head along the M8 on Sunday, 7 October for the mouthwatering clash against Rangers with both teams flying high in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts announced their allocation had been snapped up prior to the league fixture with St Johnstone.

Rangers have reduced the away section due to demand from the home support for season tickets.

Steven Gerrard's side play Rapid Wien at Ibrox in the Europa League on Thursday prior to the Hearts game.

Hearts have not won in Govan since Osman Sow's dramatic late winner in the opening game of the Championship season in 2014.