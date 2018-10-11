Hearts fans snap up 10,000 tickets for Betfred Cup clash with Celtic

Hearts sold 10,000 tickets for their Betfred Cup semi-final inside the first few hours of sales today.

Seats for the tie with Celtic at BT Murrayfield went on sale at 9am this morning and, within an hour, 5000 had gone, with the total now sitting at 10,000.

The Edinburgh club were issued 30,000 tickets in a 50-50 split with Celtic for the match on Sunday, October 28. Hearts officials want to “create a sea of maroon” at the 67,000-capacity home of Scottish Rugby and supporters are responding in huge numbers to the plea.

The semi-final was switched to Murrayfield last week and the move has been warmly received by Hearts and their fans. They were outraged at the original decision to stage the match at Hampden Park at 7.45pm after the first semi between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Hearts supporters can purchase tickets in Murrayfield’s East, West and South Stands, with prices at £25/£35 for adults and £10 for concessions.

Season-ticket holders are able to buy a maximum of two tickets each for the club’s first semi-final since 2014. A general sale will then take place starting at 9am on Thursday, October 18.

