Hearts fans take aim at the Tynecastle board with a pointed message prior to the Viaplay Cup tie at Kilmarnock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hearts supporters vented their anger at club directors by unveiling a banner in the away end before the Viaplay Cup quarter-final at Kilmarnock. More than 1,500 travelling fans staged a brief protest prior to kick-off with a sign which read: “Funded by fans, ran by clowns. We deserve better.”
The Edinburgh club have won only six of their last 23 matches in all competitions since March this year and are currently on a run of one win in the last six outings. Supporters are growing frustrated and some sprayed graffiti near Tynecastle Park earlier on Tuesday which criticised chairwoman Ann Budge and her board.
Those who travelled to Rugby Park made their feelings clear before vociferously backing their side as soon as the game kicked off. Much of the disdain was aimed in the direction of the Hearts hierarchy ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. After the cup quarter-final comes a weekend trip to Ross County in the league before matches against Hibs, Celtic and Rangers next month.