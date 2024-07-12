Heart of Midlothian FC

The club’s third kit offers supporters an alternative look

Hearts have launched their new third kit for season 2024/25 as the club go for a dark blue look trimmed with their traditional maroon. After launching home and away strips last month, the third kit offers fans an alternative look for the campaign ahead.

The outfit is mainly navy blue with maroon and gold trimmings. Intriguingly, supporters will have the chance to choose one major detail when they buy it. The new shirt will not be sold with sponsor Stellar Omada’s name or logo on the front. Fans will be able to add that at the point of purchase should they wish to do so. If not, they can keep the top sponsor-free.

In a statement, Hearts said: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club today unveils its classy new Umbro third kit for season 2024/25. A stylish dark navy with maroon ribbed cuffs and collar, the new third kit, which bears the name of principal front of shirt partners Stellar Omada, is complimented by sleek gold embroidery.

“Like the stunning new home and away kits, the third kit proudly features ‘1874’ on the back of the neck, with Umbro centenary stacked diamond embroidery on the shorts and ‘HEARTS’ on the socks. Thanks to the generosity of Stellar Omada, the third kit retails clean with no partner branding across the front. Supporters will have the option to add the Stellar Omada logo to the shirt at the point of purchase.

“Available to buy now online at Hearts Direct and in the Hearts Clubstore, fans can kit themselves out ahead of the first team’s return to Tynecastle Park when Steven Naismith’s Jambos face Leyton Orient on Saturday before hosting Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.”

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted that we’re able to reveal such an elegant third kit ahead of the start of the new season. We now have three marvellous kits for all of our professional teams to compete in, and like everybody else I’m really excited by our imminent return to action.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming our fans back to Tynecastle Park against Leyton Orient on Saturday and I know the first team will look the part as we begin a blockbuster campaign.”

Colin Frame, the managing director of Stellar Omada, said: “We are, once again, really proud to have Stellar Omada across the front of a Heart of Midlothian jersey. Like the home and away kits, this new third kit looks fantastic and we’re all looking forward to seeing it in action on the pitch.

“The reaction to our partnership has been tremendous and this is another huge positive in the relationship between Hearts and Stellar Omada.”

The new Hearts third kit is on sale now via Hearts direct: Hearts Direct