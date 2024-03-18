Ellis Simms made himself a Hearts favourite during his loan stints.

He's already scored in one semi-final - now a Hearts favourite will hope lightning strikes twice when he faces Manchester United at Wembley.

Ellis Simms struck twice and created an assist as Championship side Coventry City scored twice in second half stopage time to beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux. The striker Hearts signed on loan from Everton in the 21/22 season and again for scored the opener after half-time.

Wolves looked to have broken their hearts with 83rd and 88th minute goals from Rayan Ait Nouri and Hugo Bueno. But the forward stood tall, netting a levelller on 97 minutes before an assist three minutes later to spark away end bedlam. Now they have a tie with Manchester United for a place in the final.

Simms is no stranger to cup semi-final goals, having scored the opener in a 2-1 last four success over Hibs in the Scottish Cup almost two years ago. He scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup last 16 against Maidstone and another in the Championship versus Rotherham earlier this month.

He said on social media: "Delighted to progress into the Emirates FA Cup semi-final. Great team performance and happy to contribute with 2 goals. Away support was class. The run continues!"